Winona County breaks 13,000 COVID-19 case mark with 124 cases confirmed in recent week

Winona County broke the 13,000 COVID-19 cases mark in the past week, with 124 cases confirmed between May 4 to May 10 by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The new cases brought the county's total up to 13,061 cases.

No new deaths were confirmed during the week period, leaving the death toll at 72.

As for vaccinations in the county, 64% of residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 61.4% have received a full vaccine series and 42.6% are fully up-to-date with recommended dose.

As for vaccine rates per age groups in the county, 98% of residents 65 years old and older, 77% of residents between 50 and 64 years old, 56% of residents between 18 and 49 years old, 69% of residents between 16 and 17 years old, 70% of residents between 12 and 15 years old, and 43% of residents between 5 and 11 years old have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

For more information about COVID-19 in Winona County and Minnesota as a whole, visit health.state.mn.us.

