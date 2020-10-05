Winona County breaks 1,000 COVID-19 case mark; local higher education institutes react

Winona State University has been hit the hardest of the three universities in the city. As of Sept. 27, 384 cases have been reported in WSU staff or students.

This total has slowed down in how quickly it increases each week, especially during a self-imposed two-week quarantine that happened on the campus in September.

Winona State University was not available to respond to questions about the 1,000 case mark being met in the county.

As for Saint Mary’s University, where 30 cases have been confirmed as of Monday, employee Ann Merchlewitz, who chairs the university’s Pandemic Assessment and Coordinating Team, said, “We could not be more proud of our students who have pledged to wear masks, observe social distancing, and avoid overcrowded bars and large house parties.

“Every day, we see them observing the protocols we have established for them to mitigate against the spread of COVID-19. They understand that their responsibilities do not end when they leave our campus. We hope that, as a community, we continue to do all that we can to fight against this virus so that we can eliminate its spread in Winona County, no matter how fatigued we may feel about all things related to COVID-19,” she said.

