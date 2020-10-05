Winona County breaks 1,000 COVID-19 case mark; local higher education institutes react

Winona County hit the 1,000 mark with COVID-19 cases Monday, a little over six months after the county’s first case.
The increase has been quick in recent months, paralleling the return of college students, with 500 cases having just been hit at the start of September.
Monday’s historic total was reached with 15 new cases and one case transferred to the county from another, all of which were confirmed by the Minnesota Department of Health.
The overall tally is now at 1,001 confirmed cases, with 18 residents having died from the disease.
Winona County officials released age ranges for the 45 cases confirmed from Saturday through Monday.
Of these cases, one was 4 years old or younger, one was between 5 and 9 years old, nine were between 15 and 19 years old, 11 were between 20 and 24 years old, five were between 25 and 29 years old, three were between 30 and 34 years old, three were between 40 and 44 years old, four were between 45 and 49 years old, one was between 50 and 54 years old, four were between 60 and 64 years old, one was between 65 and 69 years old, and one was between 70 and 74 years old.
A majority of the recent cases are from college-aged students, while during the start of the pandemic, most were within long-term care facilities, including Sauer Health Care that led to a facility-wide outbreak and multiple deaths.
Winona State University has been hit the hardest of the three universities in the city. As of Sept. 27, 384 cases have been reported in WSU staff or students.
This total has slowed down in how quickly it increases each week, especially during a self-imposed two-week quarantine that happened on the campus in September.
Winona State University was not available to respond to questions about the 1,000 case mark being met in the county.
As for Saint Mary’s University, where 30 cases have been confirmed as of Monday, employee Ann Merchlewitz, who chairs the university’s Pandemic Assessment and Coordinating Team, said, “We could not be more proud of our students who have pledged to wear masks, observe social distancing, and avoid overcrowded bars and large house parties.
“Every day, we see them observing the protocols we have established for them to mitigate against the spread of COVID-19. They understand that their responsibilities do not end when they leave our campus. We hope that, as a community, we continue to do all that we can to fight against this virus so that we can eliminate its spread in Winona County, no matter how fatigued we may feel about all things related to COVID-19,” she said.
As for how she and the university community feel as the county reaches this historic mark, she said Monday, “We, of course, think about all the families who have lost loved ones due to COVID-19. We keep them in our prayers. We hope that, as a community, we will strive more diligently to protect each other in a spirit of generosity and to practice kindness and good judgment.”
Minnesota State College Southeast has seen the least amount of cases of the three Winona universities, possibly due to most of the college’s classes being moved online for the fall semester.
As of Sept. 30, which was the most recent data released, 17 cases had been confirmed in the college’s community of employees and students.
In response to the 1,000 case mark being reached, Josiah Litant, MSC SE vice president of student affairs and dean of students, said, “This has been a challenging time for Winona and the college. We are grateful to everyone in our community who has worked hard to implement safety strategies. We believe that this has helped keep the numbers from being far higher. At Minnesota State College Southeast, we have had excellent participation from employees, students, and visitors in wearing masks, staying socially distanced and completing our daily self-screening tool.
“Most importantly, we have had great compliance from people in staying home if they have symptoms and notifying the college of possible exposures. We are working hard to contain the spread of the virus as much as possible on campus, and we can only do that because the Winona community as a whole is similarly committed to widespread safety measures to help keep our local numbers as low as possible. One thousand cases is certainly a serious milestone; yet if we weren’t following the safety measures we have been all across town, that number would have been many, many times higher,” Litant said.
Litant shared that he believes the COVID-19 safety measures in place, at both the college and in the entire community, are still key to helping limit the spread in the county.
“While inconvenient, these measures are ensuring that our doors can remain open for our students, especially those learning in hands-on programs on campus. We have to keep focused and continue to follow the safety plans that are in place in order to get through this. Many of the students we serve at MSC Southeast rely on us for access to the internet, computer labs, tutoring, food pantries and study space, and we have been able to continue to provide that access despite the pandemic. The more vigilant we can all remain to limit the spread of COVID-19, the more we can ensure that our students are moving forward on their pathway to graduation,” Litant said.
In Minnesota, 982 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Monday
The cases bring the state’s total to 104,799, including 10,901 health care workers, with 94,416 patients no longer needing to be isolated.
Statewide, 2,169,786 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,494,177 residents having been tested.
Three new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 2,083.
Of these people, 1,487 resided within long-term care or assisted-living facilities.
Statewide, 7,940 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 2,189 having spent time in an intensive care unit.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
