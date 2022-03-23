Winona County Board tables absentee ballot board resolution

The Winona County Board voted at its meeting Tuesday to table a proposed resolution that would establish an absentee ballot board. The issue was addressed by multiple citizens in the public comment period.

The board must establish an absentee ballot board every two years. County Auditor-Treasurer Sandra Suchla was on hand to answer questions as this resolution comes from her department.

Commissioner Steve Jacob opened discussion by expressing his concerns about the amount of questions he has received from constituents addressing things such as how many people are on board and how many representatives there are from different political parties. He added that he doesn't see a plan for how ballots will be handled and seeks transparency of the entire process.

In response to those remarks, Suchla acknowledged that this is an issue that has been raised to the forefront since the 2020 election and stated that she could change or correct the resolution if needed.

The main concerns from Jacob that he reiterated throughout the discussion were that he had heard from many constituents that they were concerned about the possibility of ballots being tampered with and wanted to see something in the resolution that would address those issues, and giving the idea of a flow chart that illustrates the process of a ballot from the time it is received to the time it is opened and counted.

Jacob also voiced his support for election judges having a bigger role in the process.

Both Suchla and County Attorney Karin Sonneman acknowledged that there were many rules in Minnesota State Statute 203B.121, the sanction that covers ballot boards, that the board had to follow.

Sonneman voiced her support for tabling the motion and coming back to the board with a new resolution with further detail answering some of the concerns raised. Commissioner Marcia Ward also advocated for a flow chart of the process.

After further discussion on what the board would like to see from a new resolution as well as the language used in the state statute, Jacob moved to table the resolution until the next board meeting on April 12 and include a flow chart of the process and names of election judges that were used in 2020.

Commissioner Marcia Ward seconded the motion and it was passed unanimously with all five members of the board in favor.

