The Winona County board has voted to change its chair and vice chair, who will help to represent and lead the way for the board.
Marcia Ward, fifth district commissioner who lives in Dakota, will be the new board chair. Second district commissioner Marie Kovecsi filled the role for the past year.
Chris Meyer, first district commissioner who lives in Winona, was voted in as the new board vice chair. Ward was the vice chair for the board in 2019.
