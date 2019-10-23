The Winona County Board on Tuesday approved the addition of 14 more beds at the Common Ground Recovery Housing.
The beds, for low- and medium-intensity chemical dependency and mental health treatment, will allow women to use the program for the first time, with 12 of the beds for their use.
This addition will be the only available residential addiction treatment service like it for women in the area.
The other two beds will be for men, which will be added to the 20 already available.
The facility is at maximum capacity most of the time, and there often is a wait list for a few weeks. Right now, according to Common Ground staff, the next nearest facility option is in Olmsted County.
Most clients come from within Winona County, but the facility houses people from anywhere. All clients are 18 or older.
This addition to Common Ground will be possible with the plans currently in place to move to a larger facility, which is in the process of being bought.
Women and men will be in the same facility but will separated from each other.
The current Victorian-style house that is used will be kept by Common Grounds to use as step-down housing for people who may not be able to get housing themselves.
The building, which will have staff available at all times, will include 23 employees.
The county was not asked to provide any funding for this addition.
The addition is expected to occur within the next six to nine months.
