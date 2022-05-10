Winona County Board officially modifies ground rules

The Winona County Board officially changed their ground rules at their Tuesday meeting.

This discussion first started at the April 12 meeting when board chair Chris Meyer made a motion to make a discussion of updating the ground rules a future board item, and it was continued at the April 26 meeting with the board authorizing county staff to make revisions to bring back to the board for review as a result.

Among the changes brought to the board were removing a need for making a motion to open discussion, and commissioners referring to each other by their titles and the chair recognizing commissioners in order for them to speak; the change that caused the most debate on the board was a proposed rotation of the chairperson role.

Meyer, after handing the gavel to commissioner Marie Kovesci, made a motion to accept all of the proposed changes except for the rotation of the chairperson. This motion was seconded by commissioner Greg Olsen.

Commissioner Marcia Ward expressed her support for the rotating chairperson system, stating that it would create transparency with the public knowing who is scheduled to be the next chair. Commissioner Steve Jacob agreed with Ward, voicing his support for a rotating chair after hearing from his constituents that they are frustrated that their district doesn't often get placed as chair.

Meyer expressed her concerns over a Minnesota statute that states that the chairperson is supposed to be elected by the county board, a sentiment that was echoed by Kovesci and Olsen.

Ward made an amendment to Meyer's motion to add the rotation with an election by the board to honor the rotation, but the amendment failed on a vote of two for (Ward and Jacob) and three against (Meyer, Kovesci and Olsen).

The conversation shifted to the wording of a section of the ground rules about attendees adhering to the county's Respectful Workplace Policy and what authority the board has in making the public adhere to a county policy.

After further discussion on this topic, Jacob made an amendment to change a phrase in that section to read "all non county employed attendees are expected to exhibit respectful behavior" and remove the phrase of "meeting attendees and others herein mentioned" from a line describing who had to follow that workplace policy.

Meyer seconded that amendment and it passed on a vote of four in favor (Meyer, Jacob, Kovesci, Olsen) and one against (Ward).

After further conversation on the status of county contractors and emails that are sent to all commissioners in terms of open meeting laws, Meyer's motion was to approve all changes except the rotational chairperson; the workplace policy section phrase would read "all non county employed attendees are expected to exhibit respectful behavior" and the phrase of "meeting attendees and others herein mentioned" would be removed from the line about who abides by the policy.

Upon a vote, the above motion was passed with four in favor (Meyer, Kovesci, Olsen, Jacob) and one against (Ward).

