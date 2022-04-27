Winona County Board discusses meeting rule changes

The Winona County Board discussed making changes to meeting ground rules on Tuesday night.

This item was brought to the board as a result of a motion by board chair Chris Meyer at the April 12 meeting. It was seconded by commissioner Greg Olsen at that time.

Meyer said rules she would like to see changed or removed concen lights the board used to use when it came to voting on different agenda items. The board no longer uses the lights to vote, instead doing a voice vote with ayes and nays.

Some of the other rules that came up during the discussion included having county employees when speaking to the board state their name and titles, motions to open discussion and what statutes the ground rules refer to as the Respectful Workplace Policy.

The discussion did not require any further action at the time. There was some initial framework laid out for potential rule changes, but nothing was officially changed at this time.