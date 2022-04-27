 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Winona County Board discusses meeting rule changes

  • 0
Winona County Logo

The County Board holds their regular meetings on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month — 9 a.m. on the second Tuesday and 7 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday — except for January, when they hold a meeting on the first Tuesday of the month as well.

 CARSON BABBINI Winona Daily News

The Winona County Board discussed making changes to meeting ground rules on Tuesday night.

This item was brought to the board as a result of a motion by board chair Chris Meyer at the April 12 meeting. It was seconded by commissioner Greg Olsen at that time.

Meyer said rules she would like to see changed or removed concen lights the board used to use when it came to voting on different agenda items. The board no longer uses the lights to vote, instead doing a voice vote with ayes and nays.

Some of the other rules that came up during the discussion included having county employees when speaking to the board state their name and titles, motions to open discussion and what statutes the ground rules refer to as the Respectful Workplace Policy.

The discussion did not require any further action at the time. There was some initial framework laid out for potential rule changes, but nothing was officially changed at this time.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'Red light blinking' at Ukraine nuclear plant, IAEA chief

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News