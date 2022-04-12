Winona County Board approves absentee ballot board resolution and election grants

The Winona County Board approved the absentee ballot board resolution, along with two election-related grants, at their meeting Tuesday morning.

The resolution had first been brought before the board at the April 22 meeting, but there were concerns raised about the transparency of the process. After discussion on the resolution and the process at that meeting, the board moved to table the resolution and have it come back with a flow chart of the process of the absentee ballots as well as a list of any potential election judges.

Winona County Auditor-Treasurer Sandra Suchla brought back the resolution today. In it, she provided the board with information on a Minnesota Supreme Court decision that had been referenced during the public comment period of the March 22 meeting.

It involved a case between the Minnesota Voter's Alliance versus the counties of Ramsey and Olmstead, along with the City of Duluth. Also as a part of the resolution was the aforementioned flow chart, a chain of custody, that illustrated the entire process from the time an absentee ballot is collected to the time it is processed and stored.

There was also information included from the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office that answered several questions about the process along with the list of ballot board participants as well.

Suchla answered some clarifying questions from the board including any differences between mail-in ballots and absentee ballots, and if the 2020 ballot judges will be used for the special election in May.

Commissioner Steve Jacob complimented Suchla on her work on the resolution, admiring how in-depth it was and that it laid out the process clearly, relieving his concerns.

After that discussion, Commissioner Steve Olson moved to approve the resolution which was seconded by Chair Chris Meyer. The motion was passed unanimously on a 5-0 vote.

The board also approved the 2022 Help America Vote Act grants program contract and the 2022 Voting Equipment grant agreement.

With the Help America Vote Act grant, the county received $31,589.63 and $2869.86 from the Voting Equipment Grant, which requires a 50% match.

The sum of these grants will go toward various equipment upgrades to the voting equipment in the county. Suchla explained that these upgrades would get all four major Minnesota parties on the same page of a ballot, which is something that she had heard from voters about and something that caused confusion.

The main concern that Commissioner Jacob brought to the board's attention was cybersecurity. There had been a comment during the public comment period about cybersecurity concerns in Winona County.

Director of Information Technology Chad Lang addressed those concerns, informing the board that the equipment that is being upgraded will stay in the county office building, meaning that it will be protected by the firewall inside the building. Lang also stressed that cybersecurity is something that is very important to the IT department.

Commissioner Marcia Ward added that cybersecurity is something that has a lot of concern and was a big issue at the latest Minnesota Counties Intergovernmental Trust (MCIT) meeting.

After further discussion on whether machines at polling places would be replaced, questions about the software used and the process of upgrading the equipment, Commissioner Olson moved to approve both grants, which was seconded by Commissioner Marie Kovesci.

The motion was passed on a 4-1 vote with Chair Meyer and Commissioners Kovesci, Ward and Olson in favor and Commissioner Jacob against.

