Winona County approaches 1,000 cases of COVID-19

Winona County is quickly approaching the 1,000 mark of positive COVID-19 cases, with another 13 cases confirmed Sunday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The county’s total has reached 985.

The 500 mark was broken just over a month ago on Sept. 2 in Winona County.

No new COVID-19 deaths in the county were announced Sunday, leaving the total at 18.

In Minnesota, 1,048 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Sunday. That marked the fourth consecutive day with at least 1,000 new infections.

The cases bring the state’s total to 103,826, including 10,815 health care workers, with 93,148 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

The high number of infections is a result of high testing volume; Saturday’s 1,048 newly confirmed cases were the result of 30,373 tests.

Statewide, 2,146,411 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 1,480,219 residents having been tested.

Seven new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 2,080.

Of these people, 1,486 resided within long-term care or assisted-living facilities.