Winona County Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention hosts book club

The Winona County Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention (ASAP) is hosting a Hybrid Book Club in partnership with the Winona Public Library during 2022.

The new format book club was created as a flexible option for community and coalition members to learn together in a fun, efficient way. The Hybrid Book Club spotlights four book titles related to addiction, prevention, and organizational leadership. ASAP recently donated multiple copies of these book as well as 18 other titles to the Winona Public Library that everyone is encouraged to check out.

The four book club titles are:

• Chasing the Scream: The Opposite of Addiction is Connection by Johann Hari

• Lead from the Outside: How to Build Your Future and Make Real Change by Stacey Abrams

• The Art of Gathering: How We Meet and Why It Matters by Priya Parker

• The Culture Code: The Secrets of Highly Successful Groups by Daniel Coyle

Those interested in the Hybrid Book Club can simply sign-up online to read one or all of the book options available. Participants can obtain a copy of the book from the Winona Public Library or from their own source. Participants then read the book on their own and later join the quarterly scheduled ASAP Coalition Meeting to discuss the book with others. There is no cost to participate, and participants are entered into a random drawing for a $25 gift card after each meeting.

The next book club discussion will take place in June, so plan ahead and sign up now at www.winonacountyasap.org or www.winona.lib.mn.us.

You may call 507-474-9825 for questions or assistance.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0