Winona County 4-Her honored by Winona Sunrisers Kiwanis Club

Katelyn Ketchum has been recognized as the Winona 4-H Youth Representative for November.

She is the daughter of Mike and Mary Ketchum, a member of the Silo Happy Hustlers 4-H Club and a senior at Lewiston Altura High School. She also is the current president of the Winona County 4-H Federation and the Silo Happy Hustlers 4-H Club. She has previously served as secretary and vice president of her club and Historian and vice president of the County 4-H Federation. Katie has exhibited Dairy, Photography and Entomology projects throughout her 4-H career.

Katie’s favorite project is dairy. "I love everything about it. Whether it’s showing, judging or dairy project bowl, I always learn something new,” she said.

Katie’s favorite memory while in 4-H has been exhibiting the Grand Champion Registered Holstein Cow at the 2021 Minnesota State Fair 4-H Dairy Show, and her achievements don’t stop in the show ring. In 2021 she was the second high individual at the Minnesota 4-H State Dairy Judging Contest and participated on the first place team which awarded them the opportunity to compete at the 2021 World Dairy Expo.

When asked what she has learned while in 4-H Katie responded, "I have learned many life skills, public speaking, hard work and team work. 4-H has allowed me to learn, practice and excel in these skills.”

Winona Sunrisers Kiwanis Club honors one outstanding Winona County 4-H member during its breakfast meeting the fourth Wednesday of each month. The club meets every Wednesday at 7 a.m. at the Winona Family Restaurant.

