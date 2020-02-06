The Winterfest Court of Cotter High School danced on Feb. 1 during Catholic Schools Week, coronated as listed below.
Queens and Kings: Seniors Olivia Nisbit, Megan Zenke, Rita Row and Martin Kim, Jack Walters, Joey Renk.
Princesses and Princes: Juniors Fiona McColl, Freya Brandvik, Milla Puente Infante and Andrew Ubl, Joe Costello, Cole Ebertowki.
You have free articles remaining.
Duchesses and Dukes: Sophomores Grace Menke, Sajida Mirzada, Ali French and Bryce Tienter, Cameron Meier, Tomas Castillo Pelaez.
Ladies and Lords: Freshmen Solangel Suarez Duque, Betsy Nagel, Olivia Moore and Steven Pilarski, Nico Stern, Jon Besek.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.