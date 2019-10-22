The board of directors of the Winona Community Foundation announces three new staff foundation staff members. An event was held Oct. 8 at Sobieski Park Lodge to welcome the new team.
Nancy Brown, certified fundraising executive, was appointed the leader of the Winona Community Foundation unanimously by the board of directors in May. She has a bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a Master of Science degree in administration from Notre Dame. She will be guiding the overall operations, growth and expansion of the foundation. At an event held on Oct. 8, the board announced Nancy’s promotion to president/CEO of the Winona Community Foundation.
Sara Brandon started as the finance director at the foundation in May. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration from St. Catherine University in St. Paul. Sara is a retired vice president of Merchants Bank Trust with over 35 years of experience in banking. In her part-time role, her primary responsibility will be the accounting and record-keeping at the Winona Community Foundation, along with working with agency funds and overseeing investment returns.
Mandi Olson started as the marketing and administrative coordinator at the Winona Community Foundation in August. She has an Associate of Applied Science degree in marketing from Western Technical College and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in organization management from Viterbo University. In her part-time role at the foundation, she will support internal and external customers and be the point person for marketing. Mandi is also the part-time director of Ready Set School Winona County.
In addition to introducing the new team to the community, Brown shared a strategic vision for the Winona Community Foundation that calls on all members of the community to actively engage in philanthropy. The vision is that all members of the community see how they can make a difference be that through direct giving to the causes they care about most or through establishing charitable funds at the Winona Community Foundation.
Kay Peterson, client services coordinator at Winona Volunteer Services, provided a testimonial on how two funds at the foundation, the Emergency Assistance Fund and the Dental Access Fund, have a direct impact on community members. She told the story of how a couple went from homelessness sleeping on friends’ couches to full employment. At various points in their journey, the Emergency Assistance Fund helped them secure shelter (a tent), secure transportation (a refurbished bike) and secure employment (steel-toe boots). If it were not for the Emergency Assistance Fund, this couple would likely still be in a cycle of homelessness and joblessness.
Inspired by the area’s rich tradition of generosity, The Winona Community Foundation strengthens our community through philanthropy. To learn more about the foundation, call 507-454-6511 or visit winonacf.org.
