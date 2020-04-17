Winona Community Foundation seeks nominations for Founders Award

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Winona Community Foundation is seeking nominations for its annual Founders Award through May 15.

Individuals selected to receive the award will have the opportunity to grant the funds to the charity of their choice. The recipient of the award will be selected by the Winona Community Foundation Board of Directors and honored at the Oct. 6 Founders Event.

The nomination form can be found on the Foundation website, www.winonacf.org. The office at 111 E. Riverfront St. is closed to visitors, but staff are working remotely and can be reached by email.

Nominated individuals must have these traits:

Demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to improving life in the Winona area community through the use of their time, talent and treasure.

Recognized unmet needs and untapped opportunities to better the community.

Collaborated with others to create a vision of what could be, and further motivate others within the community to take action towards the pursuit of that vision.

Served as role models for others related to charitable activities and community projects.

Advanced philanthropic activities in the Winona area community.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.