Winona Community Foundation seeks nominations for Founders Award

Do you know someone that’s made a difference in our community? The Winona Community Foundation is seeking nominations now through Friday, June 3, for its annual Founders Award which recognizes individuals who:

Individuals selected to receive the award will have the opportunity to grant $8,000 from the Founders Endowment Fund of the Winona Community Foundation to the charity of their choice. Nominations are accepted through Friday, June 3 from Winona area community members, with the recipient of the award selected by the Winona Community Foundation Board of Directors. The individual will be honored at the Oct. 6 Founders Event.