Winona Community Foundation seeks nominations for Founders Award

Do you know someone that’s made a difference in our community? The Winona Community Foundation is seeking nominations now through Friday, June 3, for its annual Founders Award which recognizes individuals who:

  • Have demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to improving life in the Winona area community through the use of their time, talent and treasure;
  • Have recognized unmet needs and untapped opportunities to better our community;
  • Have collaborated with others to create a vision of what could be, then motivated others within the community to take action towards pursuit of that vision;
  • Serve as role models for others related to charitable activities and community projects;
  • Advance philanthropic activities in the Winona area community.

Individuals selected to receive the award will have the opportunity to grant $8,000 from the Founders Endowment Fund of the Winona Community Foundation to the charity of their choice. Nominations are accepted through Friday, June 3 from Winona area community members, with the recipient of the award selected by the Winona Community Foundation Board of Directors. The individual will be honored at the Oct. 6 Founders Event.

The nomination form can be found on the foundation website at www.winonacf.org.

