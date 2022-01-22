Winona Community Foundation opens 2022 grant cycle

The Winona Community Foundation announced Friday that it has opened its first grant cycle of 2022.
The foundation announced it will give grants worth up to $10,000. Applications will be due on March 1 during this cycle, and will focus on "programs, projects and operations that address the greatest needs of the Winona area and/or address emerging needs due to COVID-19," according to a statement sent out by the foundation.
Any non-profit eligible under the foundation's guidelines and within a 15 mile radius of Winona can apply.
For more information on the guidelines and the foundation, visit www.winonacf.org.