Winona Community Foundation creates COVID-19 Relief Fund to provide community assistance

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Winona Community Foundation board of directors has established a COVID-19 Relief Fund to address the growing need for emergency funds and assistance.

The fund has amassed more than $25,000 in contributions from Gillette Pepsi La Crosse, Merchants Bank, WNB Financial, the Dahl Family Foundation and Pat and Jerry Papenfuss.

In a release issued Friday, the Winona Community Foundation added that it is still looking for additional donations to make the fund sustainable enough to meet community needs.

Bob Deter, chairman of the Winona Community Foundation Board, said the COVID-19 Relief Fund is separate from — and meant to supplement — the foundation’s Emergency Assistance Fund and has fewer restrictions, which allows for more flexibility and for the foundation to respond more broadly to community needs.

The foundation said the COVID-19 Relief Fund will allow it to distribute every donated dollar back into the community, expand its reach by adding nonprofits and provide benefits to community nonprofits.

Through new and established partners, the foundation is positioned to provide more than $120,000 in direct assistance.