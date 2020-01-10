The Winona Community Foundation has been awarded a 2019 Platinum Seal of Transparency by leading nonprofit purveyor GuideStar for its diligence in keeping the community informed about the progress it’s making in its mission.
The foundation is a nonprofit charity that “looks to the well-being of the total community,” according to the organization’s website. The Winona Community Foundation is a builder and caretaker of permanent community resources, service provider to donors, grant-maker, and convener, catalyzer and collaborator within the community.
The foundation is being recognized because it added extensive information to its GuideStar Nonprofit Profile, which include basic contact and organizational information, but also in-depth financial information, qualitative information about goal, strategies and capabilities, and quantitative information about results and progress toward its mission.
You have free articles remaining.
In a press release, the foundation said it’s committed to transparency, and giving donors and funders meaningful data to evaluate nonprofit performance.
“In accordance with our long-held belief in being transparent about our work, we are excited to convey our organization’s results in a user-friendly and highly visual manner,” Nancy Brown, president/CEO of the Winona Community Foundation, said. “By updating our GuideStar Nonprofit Profile to earn a Platinum Seal, we can now easily share a wealth of up-to-date organizational metrics with our supporters as well as GuideStar’s immense online audience, which includes donors, grant makers, our peers and the media.”
GuideStar’s database contains a profile for every tax-exempt nonprofit organization registered with the IRS and encourages every nonprofit to claim and update its profile at no cost to the organization.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.