Winona Community Foundation adjust grants cycle
The Winona Community Foundation Grant committee has reduced the granting cycle to two cycles per year, with this year's deadline on March 1 and Aug. 1.

The application is being revised and will be available soon. Grants of up to $10,000 can be requested by qualified organizations with projects and programs that enhance life in the Winona region in the areas of civic or education issues, health or social services, environment, arts or culture.

For complete granting guidelines, please visit www.winonacf.org, guidelines are located under Community Grant Program. 

