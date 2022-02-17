Winona Community Foundation accepting grant applications

The Winona
ycle 1 Community Grant application is available online and due March 1.
Grants up to $10,000 can be requested for programs, projects and operations that address the greatest needs of the Winona area and/or address emerging needs due to COVID-19. Grants may be requested from eligible nonprofits within a 15-mile radius of Winona.
For complete granting guidelines, visit www.winonacf.org. The guidelines are located under Community Grant Program. Contact the Winona Community Foundation with any questions.