Winona Community Foundation accepting grant applications

The Winona

ycle 1 Community Grant application is available online and due March 1.

Grants up to $10,000 can be requested for programs, projects and operations that address the greatest needs of the Winona area and/or address emerging needs due to COVID-19. Grants may be requested from eligible nonprofits within a 15-mile radius of Winona.

For complete granting guidelines, visit www.winonacf.org. The guidelines are located under Community Grant Program. Contact the Winona Community Foundation with any questions.

