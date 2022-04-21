Winona Community Foundation accepting Founders Award nominations

The Winona Community Foundation is seeking nominations now through Friday, June 3 for their annual Founders Award which recognizes individuals who:

• have demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to improving life in the Winona area community through the use of their time, talent and treasure;

• have recognized unmet needs and untapped opportunities to better our community;

• have collaborated with others to create a vision of what could be, then motivated others within the community to take action towards pursuit of that vision;

• serve as role models for others related to charitable activities & community projects;

• advance philanthropic activities in the Winona area community.

Individuals selected to receive the award will have the opportunity to grant $8,000 from the Founders Endowment Fund of the Winona Community Foundation to the charity of their choice.

Nominations are accepted through Friday, June 3 from Winona area community members, with the recipient of the award selected by the Winona Community Foundation Board of Directors. The individual will be honored at the October 6 Founders Event.

The nomination form can be found on the Foundation website: www.winonacf.org.

HISTORY

The Founders Fund was created in 2003 to honor all of the individuals who planted the seed for the start of the Winona Community Foundation in the 1980s. This endowed fund awards dollars to local non-profit chosen in the name of an individual or organization that clearly touched community life for all time. Past recipients of this award include:

• Phil Feiten, 2021

• JC Pfeiffer, 2020

• Patte Peterson, 2012

• The Winona HIMS, 2010

• Sue Cornwell, 2008

• Tim Burchill, 2007

• Gloria Ames, 2005

• Dr. Darrell Krueger, 2004

• Louis De Thomasis, 2004

