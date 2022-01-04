Winona community comes together to support Visit Winona's Kate Carlson

The Winona community is stepping up to help one local family who has always been there to support the city.

Kate Carlson, the partnership director at Visit Winona and a former photographer for the Winona Daily News, is facing a battle against B-cell lymphoma, a very serious blood cancer.

To help her and her family, a GoFundMe page named "Let's Take Care of Kate Carlson & Her Family" has been set up with the goal of $30,000.

Already, the community has come together to raise over $12,000 as of 2 p.m. Tuesday.

On the GoFundMe, Cynthya Porter, a coworker of Carlson who created the page, shared Carlson's story.

"On the morning of Christmas Eve, Kate felt ill so Adam, her husband, brought her to the Winona Health emergency room. From there she was transported to Mayo's Methodist Hospital where a series of tests over the following days diagnosed her with B-cell lymphoma --- a blood cancer. She has been in the hospital since then, as this is a very serious diagnosis," the GoFundMe says.

It continues, "Doctors are following an aggressive treatment plan for the next several months that Kate and her family are optimistic about, but it is expected to require Kate to remain hospitalized for much of it, with only brief trips home to heal surrounded by her loved ones. Otherwise, strict COVID rules at the hospital have made it impossible for Kate to be with her children and family members beyond Adam."

Porter shared on the GoFundMe that she made the page to allow the Carlsons to focus on each other and on healing, instead of the new financial burden that has been placed on them.

It's clear that Carlson has made an impact on both Potter and the community as a whole, as Porter included on the GoFundMe page, "There are people who make a community a better place to live, and Kate Carlson is one of them."

Porter continues, "She is the quintessential Winona cheerleader -- driving the partnership program for Visit Winona, volunteering her time for local non-profit organizations, masterminding the clever merchandise at our local Visitor Center and raising a beautiful family here that we all get to enjoy. She has given so much to this place, and she is one of our own."

Over 100 people have already stepped up to donate, including many community leaders that range in roles across the city.

One of the many messages on the GoFundMe page, written by a former neighbor of Carlson, Tesla Mitchell, says, "Kate is truly a spectacular human who has brought so much love, light, and FUN to Winona. Kate and her family deserve to be uplifted and supported in every way possible."

Winona Mayor Scott Sherman, along with his wife, also has taken the time to donate and publicly comment on the hardship.

During Monday evening's city council meeting, Sherman said, "Kate is a wonderful mother, wife and friend of many. I would ask that if you have the means please help the Carlson family in this time of need. Please keep Kate and her family in your thoughts and prayers. We are all neighbors. Let's be there for each other this year."

