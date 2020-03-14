Winona city leaders focus on their responsibilities to the public as COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread

While there are no diagnosed cases of COVID-19 in Winona County, the city of Winona’s leaders came together Friday to inform the public of how they are working to limit the spread of the disease locally.

“One of the main functions of city government is to protect the health and welfare of the public, and we take this very seriously," Steve Sarvi, Winona city manager, said Friday. "The city of Winona is preparing for the full spectrum of potential impacts that might occur from this pandemic.”

City Hall staff members plan to continue offering all of their services, but are working to figure out new ways to limit in-person, direct contact, Sarvi said.

Additionally, the city’s government is taking steps forward in prevention by canceling events and programs at locations such as the Friendship Center, along with limiting city meetings to those that are necessary.

“(Now) is the right time for us to start planning. It's also a good time for all of us to act in a way that brings the community together. As often happens during these times, people rise up in the best ways. This is a good time to reach out and call a neighbor who's potentially vulnerable to the virus, or who is isolated due to age or lack of mobility," Sarvi said.