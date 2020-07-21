Winona City Council votes to allow termination of police contract with Winona Area Public Schools

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Winona City Council voted Monday to allow the termination of the city’s contract with Winona Area Public Schools that placed a full-time police officer inside of district buildings.

The WAPS board unanimously voted to end the contract June 18 after receiving many emails requesting the change.

Community members had explained to the board members through emails that they were not comfortable with the officer patrolling the buildings.

The officers were only in the schools to limit illegal behaviors.

Safety specialists, who were already present in the schools and are hired by the district, will continue to work to help protect students.

“I think on a student perspective, everything that we need as students and everything that happens inside the building can easily be handled by those two people without the need of intervention by police officers,” student representative Issara Schmidt said in June.

The June school board meeting marked the start of the 90-day notice that was required to terminate the contract with the police department.