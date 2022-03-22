Winona City Council opens discussion for police body cameras

The Winona City Council held a public hearing at its meeting last night to begin the process of acquiring body cameras for the Winona Police Department. This discussion has been ongoing for a couple years.

The public hearing is required by a state statute for this issue. Police Chief Tom Williams explained to council that the camera system officers currently have in their vehicles is nearing the end of its life cycle.

While no public comments were heard during the public comment period, Williams informed the council the public can communicate their thoughts via email. Williams confirmed this was an item that had been previously voted on by the council and was something that had been budgeted for.

Williams said the reaction of the officers is "pretty close to 100 percent in favor of it."

He also added that the patrol officer union and the sergeant union will both write letters of support in favor of the system, with them seeing this as protection for themselves as well as a way to be more transparent with the public.

Responding to a question raised by council member Michelle Alexander about potential privacy issues when it came to the footage, especially with minors, Williams walked through the software that would be used. Officers can select an individual's face to be blurred out in one frame, and it will be applied to the entire video, barring if they go out of frame. If they do go out of frame and come back in view, those would need to be blurred out individually.

Williams added that the department is still looking into who would have access to that software, as they would have access to all video that is recorded.

The next step in this process will be to have a public hearing on the policy of the cameras itself at a future council meeting.

