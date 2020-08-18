Winona City Council moves to ban conversion therapy citywide

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Winona City Council moved to ban conversion therapy citywide Monday evening, making it only the fifth city in the state to ban the practice.

“Conversion therapy” is considered an ineffective practice based on the premise that a person’s gender identity or sexual orientation is a mental disorder that can be cured or corrected.

In the ordinance presented to the council, it is further stated that the practice has been found to be dangerous to an individual’s health and well-being, and that there is no valid evidence that supports its effectiveness.

A previous resolution was presented to the council on March 16, which they concurred with, and Mayor Mark Peterson even signed a letter to state representatives requesting a statewide ban. No action was taken by the Legislature, however, which led to the Winona Human Rights Commission to propose the local ban that was passed.

The ordinance states that, under this ban, violations would be punishable by administrative fines set by city council resolution.

The council required no persuasion on the ordinance and passed it unanimously and without discussion. The only council member not present at the meeting was Michelle Alexander.