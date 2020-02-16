The Winona City Council will hold an informational session on a trail project at 5:45 p.m. Feb. 18 in the Wenonah Room of City Hall, 207 Lafayette St., Winona.
The meeting is open to the public and aimed at discussing a resolution of support for a state bonding request for the Mississippi Trail Phase 1 project.
