With the help of grant funds, the Winona City Council has approved the Winona Transit Service to begin providing Dial-a-Ride services in the evenings starting Jan. 1.
The extra hours are expected to be from 6:15 to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“I think for years, we sat here and asked for longer hours for people who work different shifts, so they have an option to get to, and maybe not from work so easily, but at least to their job,” city council member Michelle Alexander said.
“And so I’m really happy to see this and I hope that the community takes advantage of it so we keep it. It’s great. I’m very pleased,” she said.
Current transportation hours are only from 6 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9:05 a.m. to 5:05 p.m. Saturday.
