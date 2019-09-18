The Winona city council decided Monday to approve support for both the Tobacco 21 initiative and the bike-striping pilot project.
Winona resident Helen Bagshaw, a health care professional who made the request for support of Tobacco 21, took time to explain to the council why she believed it was important to change the legal age to 21 years old for purchasing tobacco.
“I really want to plead with you that increasing the sale age for tobacco to 21 will reduce smoking and save lives. We know that tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable death in the U.S.,” Bagshaw said.
In her requested action letter, she stated that about 95% of smokers start before 21. She also told the council about the billions of dollars that are spent on health care costs in the state each year that relate to smoking.
According to Bagshaw and Clearway Minnesota, 43 cities and counties in Minnesota have taken steps to change the sale age to 21 in their communities.
With this approval, a letter of support from the city will be provided to the Winona County Commissioners when the issue is brought to them.
The bike striping pilot project, according to the proposal, is “a pilot project to implement on-street painting of bike facilities to determine a best fit and layout in latex prior to a large-scale implementation at a later date.”
Streets included in the pilot project are Fifth Street from Harriet to Franklin streets; Seventh Street from Main to Adams streets; Clarks Lane from Lake Boulevard to Highway 14; Gilmore Avenue from Service Road to End Point; Huff Street from Second to Lake streets; East Lake Boulevard from Highway 43 to Huff Street; and West Lake Boulevard from Huff Street to Clarks Lane.
Some council members questioned the idea, especially when looking at the section of Huff Street included. With this project, there will be less parking allowed on the west side of Huff. Since the street is too narrow to allow for both a bike lane and parking, short-term parking and parking in the bicycle lane will be limited on the affected section of Huff Street.
Concerns included accessibility to businesses and establishments and lack of parking. Safety was a focus, though, and the council did discuss that the project is a pilot, allowing for needed changes over time as they are revealed.
With the approval from the council, the bike striping project is set to be implemented in September or October.
