Winona churches take a virtual approach to faith as they move toward cautious openings

“It’s kind of like trying to enjoy a campfire on TV you can’t really get up to the flame and feel the warmth,” he said.

Calvary Baptist Church is looking to start opening its doors on June 3 in phases, with attendees needing to keep six feet between each other.

Since its closure on March 15, services have been held through Zoom.

Redeemer Lutheran Church can begin stopping in for brief communion services, but no in person masses are being held at the moment.

Virtual services are being held by the church on YouTube on its website, which has enabled the church to reach more people than it normally would.

Brookside Church of Christ in Winona has begun holding in -erson services once again, with its large facility allowing for people to spread out.

The church’s minister, Ray Kesler said the virtual format won’t be retired anytime soon. The option allows for those at higher risk to stay home, while still being able to enjoy services.

The virtual version also allows those who may not be as mobile anymore to not have to miss services just because they can’t easily leave home.

The church plans to continue following the orders created by the state.