Winona Chamber holds annual banquet, presents awards

The Non-Profit of the Year was given to The Winona Family YMCA. It is awarded to a nonprofit in the Winona area that has positively impacted the community, has had meaningful achievements, contributed to improvement within the community, and has a positive image within the community.

The Ag Business of the Year was awarded to S&S Dairy Systems. It is awarded to a farming or food processing business that has distinguished itself and shown leadership by promoting the betterment of agriculture and food production in our community.

The winners of these awards were all chosen by the award sponsors and few small groups of committee members.

In addition, there were two Chamber Supporter of the Year Awards, one Honorary Lifetime Membership, and the Retiring Board Chair Award.

The Chamber Supporter of Year was awarded to Terry Klonecki, owner of Winona Sign & Design and Formgraphics. for her continued support of the Chamber and community through the donation of Open Signs for area restaurants, donation of printing for the Chamber Annual Dairy Bucket project, her time and sign donations for the Chamber’s car raffle, innovative ideas to assist the Chamber, and for giving her time and talents to our community throughout the pandemic, and supporting businesses that were struggling.