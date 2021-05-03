Winona Chamber holds annual banquet, presents awards

The Winona Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its Annual Banquet & Business Awards last Friday at Riverport Conference & Event Center and Visions Event Center.
More than 100 guests attended at each location to abide by social distancing guidelines. It was the first in-person event the Chamber has held in over a year.
The dessert auction raised funds for the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce REACH program, which is designed to address the growing gap between employer needs and worker skills in high demand industries in our region. It works with juniors and seniors at Lewiston-Altura High School, Wabasha-Kellogg High School, and Winona Senior High School. The industries of focus are agribusiness, building trades, healthcare, human services, and manufacturing.
Money raised through the dessert auction, in addition to other business support, focuses on supporting training in technical and soft skills so students are highly sought-after as employees at our local businesses.
The Chamber of Commerce also gave out three business awards:
The Business of the Year went to Behrens Manufacturing Co. It is awarded to a business that has demonstrated excellence in the areas of economic development, quality workplace, environmental stewardship, community engagement, and continued business success.
The Non-Profit of the Year was given to The Winona Family YMCA. It is awarded to a nonprofit in the Winona area that has positively impacted the community, has had meaningful achievements, contributed to improvement within the community, and has a positive image within the community.
The Ag Business of the Year was awarded to S&S Dairy Systems. It is awarded to a farming or food processing business that has distinguished itself and shown leadership by promoting the betterment of agriculture and food production in our community.
The winners of these awards were all chosen by the award sponsors and few small groups of committee members.
In addition, there were two Chamber Supporter of the Year Awards, one Honorary Lifetime Membership, and the Retiring Board Chair Award.
The Chamber Supporter of Year was awarded to Terry Klonecki, owner of Winona Sign & Design and Formgraphics. for her continued support of the Chamber and community through the donation of Open Signs for area restaurants, donation of printing for the Chamber Annual Dairy Bucket project, her time and sign donations for the Chamber’s car raffle, innovative ideas to assist the Chamber, and for giving her time and talents to our community throughout the pandemic, and supporting businesses that were struggling.
The Chamber Supporter of the Year was also awarded to Mike Puetz, owner of Sugar Loaf Ford and Chrysler Winona for his continued support of the Chamber and the Winona community through donations and help with the Chamber’s Car Auction, donations of Dairy buckets for Sauer, local and county law enforcement and for giving his time and talents to our community throughout the pandemic, and supporting businesses that were struggling.
The Honorary Lifetime Membership was awarded to Larry Lundblad for his dedication to the Winona Community and all of his work with the Chamber B.E.N./REACH Programs.
The Chamber’s retiring Board Chair from 2020 is Dave Jensen, owner of Farmers Insurance Dave Jensen Agency.