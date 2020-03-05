You are the owner of this article.
Winona Catholic Daughters to meet Monday
Winona Catholic Daughters to meet Monday

The Winona Catholic Daughters Court No. 191 will meet at 4:45 p.m. March 9 at The Tea House, 357 Gould St., Winona.

The theme is St. Patrick's Day, so wear your lucky green and bring a friend for faith, food and fun.

