The Winona Catholic Daughters Court 191 will meet at 4:45 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Tea House, 357 Gould St., Winona, for dinner and a social with a Valentine's Day theme.

If possible, wear red and white or purple for the CDA anniversary month. A 5:30 prayer and program by the Sisters of Mercy will be followed by the 6 p.m. meeting and installation of Father Mike Cronin as chaplain.

