Winona cancer survivors unite in exercise
Winona State University

Winona State University's main campus is located at 175 W. Mark Street in Winona.

 Rachel Mergen, Winona Daily News

A free customized 12-week exercise program for cancer survivors is starting Sept. 21 in partnership with Winona State University, Gundersen Lutheran Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders, and Winona Health.

The Winona Survivors Unite in Exercise program will help cancer patients maintain or improve strength, endurance, flexibility and wellness following their treatment. Those who have just completed treatment or are survivors are eligible for the program.

Survivors will meet from 6:35 to 7:50 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the WSU Integrated Wellness Complex, room 136. Participants will work with movement science undergraduate students.

Participants must receive approval from the project director and their physician before beginning the program. Enrollment is currently open.

To learn more, receive enrollment forms, or to join the program, contact Gary Kastello, professor of health, exercise and rehabilitative sciences, at 507-457-5219 or email gkastello@winona.edu.

