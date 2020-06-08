Winona businesses to begin accommodating more patrons beginning Wednesday

Winona will be following in the state’s stead by gradually reopening the city’s economy.
Beginning Wednesday, June 10, multiple establishments will be open to accommodate more of their total capacity than has previously been allowed, due to COVID-19.
These re-openings are in accordance with Gov. Walz’s Stay Safe Plan for the state, which is meant to slowly reopen the state’s economy while factoring in CDC guidelines and other health considerations that will help limit the spread of COVID-19.
Establishments opening with 50% capacity include restaurants, salons, barber shops, tattoo studios and indoor and outdoor pools.
Most of these establishments will require reservations or appointments and will require masks for employees and customers; pools are required to maintain six feet of social distancing.
Other establishment reopening in a limited capacity include gyms, museums and the movie theater, which will accommodate 25% of their total capacity, while places of worship, religious services, weddings and funerals are allowed to accommodate 50% of a 250 person maximum.
These establishments may not require employees and customers to wear masks, but are strongly encouraged to do so, according to the plan.
Outdoor gatherings will be allowed to contain a maximum of 25 people, indoors gatherings will be allowed to contain a maximum of 10 people and outdoor entertainment/concerts will be advised to practice six feet of social distancing and not exceed more than 250 people.
For these events, masks are again not required but strongly recommended for both employees and customers
