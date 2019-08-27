Joe and Ben Robinson, twin sons of Kathy and Jason Robinson of Winona, started their journey with the Boy Scouts of America as Cub Scouts in the second grade.
By moving up in rank and completing accomplishment after accomplishment, they were able to achieve the highest rank of becoming Eagle Scouts this year with Scout Troop 13 at St. Mary’s Church, before heading off college to begin the next stage of their lives.
According to the official blog of “Scouting,” a Boy Scouts of America magazine, in 2018 only 6.49% of scouts eligible for earning the honor of being an Eagle Scout actually achieved the milestone.
Joe and Ben had to, among other requirements, earn 21 merit badges, serve in a position of responsibility and work on a service project that benefits others away from just the Boy Scouts of America.
Joe said his parents, along with a family friend, influenced his decision to join the Boy Scouts, while Ben said that after he gave it a shot, he liked it and stuck with it.
“One of the reasons that Jason and I were very much for scouts was seeing the kind of leadership and maturity and responsibility and character that is fostered with scouts, and, you know, seeing, like Joe and Ben, you know, are a little bit more on the introverted side,” Kathy said. “So seeing them come out of their shells, they gave speeches at their court of honor. … I’ve seen a lot of personal growth from them, which is, you know, it’s nice to see that kind of maturity.”
Ben said: “I think it’s influenced my life a lot. It’s helped me become more comfortable to step out of my comfort zone, help me become more confident and more open to try new things.”
“For me, it’s definitely taught me a lot of important lessons like responsibility and accountability,” Joe said. “And also, it gave me a love for the outdoors.”
This fondness for the outdoors likely developed during the 98 nights Joe spent camping during the program, while Ben spent 97 nights camping.
The two reflected on some of the unforgettable trips that they took in the program, including to Florida and to Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico, both considered high-adventure trips.
For the trip to Florida, a group of six scouts and two adults camped on an island in the ocean and were able to enjoy fishing, snorkeling, swimming and other activities.
For the visit to Philmont, travelers were able to enjoy a hiking, backpacking trip that covered 82 miles.
Joe also noted that spending time with friends in the troop and having fun with them was also a highlight of being scouts.
For Joe’s service project requirement, he helped renovate a shed that Winona Senior High School owns and uses to store baseball equipment. His work included roofing, painting, creating new doors and reflooring. The project included the work of 15 people over three days, with a total of 123 hours being volunteered.
Ben’s service project included helping to remodel a section of Grace Place in Winona, which included taking down shelving, replacing carpeting and painting. Over two days, 25 people helped with the project, giving a total of 168 hours.
It was a balancing act for the twins to accomplish the needed requirements. While working to this rank, both had active lives in and out of school.
Both Joe and Ben were taking advanced placement courses and were in band and National Honor Society during high school, while also both being employed at Hy-Vee. Joe additionally played basketball and baseball. Ben was the varsity soccer team captain, played baseball and participated in robotics and Model Legislature.
In scouting, Ben was a senior patrol leader, scribe and patrol leader. Joe was a troop guide, den chief and troop bugler.
Ben and Joe graduated from Winona Senior High School this year. Joe is set to study mechanical engineering at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities starting this fall semester, while Ben will be attending Iowa State to study aerospace engineering.
“I think I’m going to miss (scouting),” Joe said. “Because I spent so much time in scouting, and I learned a lot and made many awesome memories and had many awesome experiences. And I had a fun time in scouts. But on to college, hopefully I’ll be able to explore and travel the world a little bit. Because I got opportunities to go on awesome trips through scouting. And I think that’s influenced me to want to do more trips like that in a future.”
Ben said: “It’s definitely something I’ll look on fondly. I’m going to miss it I think. But also, I think it’s natural for one opportunity to come to a close and then you have the chance to do our things with your life. You know, the college experience and all that stuff going on, which I’m definitely looking forward to as well. So it’s kind of a give and take sort of a thing.
“Also, it certainly has been a pretty big influence on my life, and, maybe, hopefully, I’ll get the chance to volunteer again or be involved in another way in the future,” he said.
