The 26th concert season for the Winona Brass Band begins at 6 p.m. Sunday with the annual fall concert at St. Cecilia Theatre.
The band is comprised of 25 brass players and three percussionists from Winona and the surrounding area, including Wisconsin and Iowa.
Dr. Richard Lindner is back on the podium for the 2019 concert season. Under his direction, the Winona Brass Band continues to perform a variety of music programming, impressive technical flourishes and vibrant musicality.
This year’s fall concert promises to continue the tradition of excellence while highlighting several of the band’s musicians.
In true brass band form, this concert will run the musical style gamut including the major work, “Haslemere Suite,” marches “Trevithic” and “The Cossack,” and John Williams’ “A Hymn to New England.”
All concerts are held at St. Cecilia Theatre on the Winona Cotter campus. The entrance is at the grand staircase on Seventh Street. Concerts are supported by donations.
