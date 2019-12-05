The 26th concert season for the Winona Brass Band continues at 6 p.m. Sunday with the annual Christmas in Brass Concert at St. Cecilia Theatre.
The band is comprised of 25 brass players and three percussionists from Winona and the surrounding area, including Wisconsin and Iowa.
Under the direction of Dr. Richard Lindner, the Winona Brass Band continues to delight audiences with its variety of music programming, impressive technical flourishes and vibrant musicality.
Christmas in Brass 2019 promises to continue the tradition of excellence in the band’s performance while highlighting several of the band’s talented musicians.
Euphonium soloist Andy Meurer will be featured on “Infant Holy.”
The program also offers instantly recognizable selections that feature the whole band such as “A Holly Jolly Christmas” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” along with many other carols and even a German waltz to ring in the holiday season.
The Winona Brass Band invites the public to come to the concert an like them on Facebook for information about upcoming concerts. All concerts are held at St. Cecilia Theatre on the Winona Cotter campus. The entrance is at the grand staircase on Seventh Street. Concerts are supported by a free-will offering.
