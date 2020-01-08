The Winona chapter of “Birthright, International” will host a lunch followed by its annual membership meeting, beginning at noon Jan. 12 at 920 W. Fifth St., Winona.
Executive committee members will deliver the 2019 reports and all members will vote to approve a proposed update to the chapter constitution. The election of new officers and executive committee members will also be held. Members are encouraged to bring a donation for the Winona Volunteer Services Food Shelf.
Those interested in learning more about Birthright or volunteering may call 507-452-2421.
