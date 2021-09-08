Winona Arts Center to reopen with vaccination, negative test requirement for events

The Winona Arts Center will reopen Sept. 12 with protocols in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Proof of a complete vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours will be required to attend films, concerts, exhibit openings or other special events at the center.

Vaccinations or negative tests are not required if viewing exhibits not during an event.

Additionally, masks are required in the center or in the print studio at all times unless attendees are eating or drinking when socially distanced.

If alone in the print studio, people do not have to wear masks.

Artists do not have to wear masks on stage if they are performing or rehearsing.

"Our intent is to keep our members and the community as safe as possible during this time of uncertainty and the increasing spread of the Delta variant. We want to do as much as we can to avoid any further interruption in our programming. We appreciate your understanding and support," a release from the Winona Arts Center shared.

The Sunday opening will be the first time the facility is open since the start of the pandemic in February 2020.