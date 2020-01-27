The Winona Arts Center has worked to support people and their love for art since it opened by seven women who joined together to paint in 1956.
Since the current building was bought as a permanent location for the women to meet and hold classes, community members have come together to enjoy many types of art.
“Sometimes this is the first place (people have) a performance or they’ve had the opportunity to show their work. So we feel like it’s sort of a gateway for young people to become involved in the arts,” Mary Coughlan, program organizer at the Winona Arts Center, said.
Now, organizers are raising money to make the building more accessible.
A multitude of art forms are enjoyed at the center, including films, music, printmaking, painting and more. Exhibits can be viewed by visitors, too.
Coughlan, along with center treasurer Fran Goodin and volunteer Margaret Schild, shared that they consider the center, which is not connected to any specific entities in Winona, as its own little community for people to get together to enjoy their passions.
The center is supported with the help of people who attend its events and programs, which total approximately 1,300 visitors each year, along with those who have a membership. The center’s staff, who are unpaid, do their best to attempt to keep the prices low.
The original visitors to the center are now aging, leading to higher concerns of accessibility to its home, a former church located at 228 E 5th St.
A campaign to raise funds to add a lift to the building, called Giving the Arts a Lift, has a goal of $150,000. Already, the center has raised $77,000 of that.
There’s still a long way to go, though, to reach the amount that is needed.
Construction was originally expected to start during the fall, but that was not possible. Now, hopes are set on a start in April or May. The center hopes to finish raising the funds needed by April 1.
For more information about the center or to make a donation, call Goodin at 507-961-5815.
