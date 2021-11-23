 Skip to main content
Winona Arts Center offers additional watercolor classes

Leaves by watercolorist Faye Schoen

Leaves by watercolorist Faye Schoen.

 Contributed photo

Due to the demand, the Winona Arts Center (WAC), 228 East Fifth St., is offering additional watercolor classes in December with watercolorist Faye Schoen.

A two-session class will be offered Dec. 2 and Dec. 9 from 1 to 4 p.m. Cost for two sessions is $65 per person.

A one-session class will be offered Dec. 11 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Cost for one session is $35.

To register for classes, contact Schoen at fschoen300@gmail.com.

The class fee includes all materials needed. The fee is non-refundable. Checks for class fees should be made payable to the Winona Arts Center and mailed to the Center at 228 East Fifth St. or brought to the first class.

Participants will explore basic watercolor techniques including masking, and wet on wet application. Students will be given step by step instruction to complete a finished piece during EACH session. The goal of the class to have fun, let go, relax and explore your creative side and enjoy the magical world that is unique to watercolor.

Schoen is a member of the Winona Arts Center and La Crosse Society of Arts and Crafts. She participates in weekly painting sessions at Mississippi Mornings Studio.

