Winona Arts Center offers additional watercolor classes in January, February

Due to the demand, the Winona Arts Center, located at 228 East Fifth, is offering additional watercolor classes in January and February with watercolorist Faye Schoen.

A morning class will be offered on Jan. 21 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Cost for the session is $35. Participants will paint a winter scene.

An afternoon class will be offered on Feb. 18 from 1 to 4 p.m. Cost for the session is $40. Participants will paint a bluebird.

To register for classes, contact Schoen at fschoen300@gmail.com.

The class fee includes all materials needed. The fee is non-refundable. Checks for class fees should be made payable to the Winona Arts Center and mailed to the Center at 228 East Fifth St. or brought to the first class.

Participants will explore basic watercolor techniques including masking and wet on wet application. Students will be given step by step instruction to complete a finished piece during each session. The goal of the class is to have fun, let go, relax and explore your creative side and enjoy the magical world that is unique to watercolor.

Schoen is a member of the Winona Arts Center, River Arts Alliance and La Crosse Society of Arts and Crafts. She participates in weekly painting sessions at Mississippi Mornings Studio.

Masks and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test 72 hours prior to the class are required. For information on these classes and other programs available through the Winona Arts Center, please visit winonaarts.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0