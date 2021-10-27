Winona Arts Center concert features Frankly My Dears and Flutistry

The Winona Arts Center (WAC), 228 East 5th St., will offer a two for one concert featuring the woodwind quintet, Frankly My Dears and Flutistry, on Saturday November 6 at 7 p.m. as part of the WAC Fall Music Series .

Frankly My Dears was founded in 2020 by Clarinetist Dr. Frank Bures and he is joined by Heidi Bryant (flute), Kristi Krause (oboe), Pamela Lehmeier (bassoon), and Shawn Kennedy-Lee (French horn). In addition to being members of the Winona Municipal Band, each of these musicians performs with other ensembles around the region. They come together to explore the interesting variety of repertoire that has been scored for woodwind quintet and look forward to sharing their music with the community.

Flutistry is an outgrowth of a flute choir class formed in 2011 which brought together several experienced flutists who decided to make things official, so they became Flutistry. The membership has adjusted over the years, but the current group still includes three founding members: Janet Heukeshoven, Heidi Bryant and Arlene Boll with Amanda Wenzel recently joining. Their repertoire ranges from Baroque to Jazz. For this concert, the program will feature works by female composers.

Music starts at 7 p.m. and the coffeehouse opens at 6 p.m. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Advance tickets are available at Hardt’s music, 115 East 5th or through Eventbrite.com. A portion of the Fall Music Series is funded through Winona Affinity Federal Credit Union .The Winona Arts Center offers an intimate concert setting with some of the best acoustics in the area.

Proof of vaccines or a negative test taken within 72 hours of event and masks are required for all large attendance programs.

