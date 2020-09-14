Winona Arts Center breaks ground on new accessible entrance

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Winona Arts Center has broken ground on an accessible entrance and lift and is expected to begin construction within the next couple of weeks.

The new entrance comes courtesy of funds from the Give the Arts a Lift campaign.

According to Winona Arts Center board president MaryKaye Perrin, the new entrance will ensure that all individuals can enjoy the program offerings of the center.

“Our mission is to provide a venue for people to experience the arts through exhibits, performances or classes,” Perrin said. “This lift ensures that all who are interested can participate.”

While the center has acquired enough funds to start construction, it is still accepting donations to their Give the Arts a Lift campaign.

Tax-deductible donation can be mailed to Give the Arts a Lift c/o Winona Arts Center, 228 East 5th in Winona. For more information, contact Winona Arts Center treasurer Fran Goodin 507-961-5815 or call the Arts Center at 507-453-9959.

