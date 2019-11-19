The River Arts Alliance invites all to the 19th annual Winona Art Walk and tour from 10 am to 4 p.m. Nov. 23. The locations listed below will be open to allow attendees to experience the talents of local artists and artisans while supporting the local southeastern Minnesota economy.
Shop local at: Yarnology, 65 E. 3rd St.; Pieces of the Past, 79 E. Second St.; Jovy Rockey Jewelry and Studio, 78 E. Third St.; Island City ClaySpace, 275 E. Third St.; Gallery for a Day, Wesley UMC, 114 W. Broadway; Handmade Neighborhood, 160 Johnson St.; Schumaker Pottery, 676 W. Fifth St.; Tuggle Studio, 22183 E. Burns Valley Road; and Mississippi Mornings Creative Studio, 40341 La Moille Drive.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Culture heritage fund.
