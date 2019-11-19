{{featured_button_text}}

The River Arts Alliance invites all to the 19th annual Winona Art Walk and tour from 10 am to 4 p.m. Nov. 23. The locations listed below will be open to allow attendees to experience the talents of local artists and artisans while supporting the local southeastern Minnesota economy.

Shop local at: Yarnology, 65 E. 3rd St.; Pieces of the Past, 79 E. Second St.; Jovy Rockey Jewelry and Studio, 78 E. Third St.; Island City ClaySpace, 275 E. Third St.; Gallery for a Day, Wesley UMC, 114 W. Broadway; Handmade Neighborhood, 160 Johnson St.; Schumaker Pottery, 676 W. Fifth St.; Tuggle Studio, 22183 E. Burns Valley Road; and Mississippi Mornings Creative Studio, 40341 La Moille Drive.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Culture heritage fund.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.