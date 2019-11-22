{{featured_button_text}}

The Winona Area Public Schools school board has officially voted to allow the dissolution of the Winona Senior High School and Cotter Schools boys hockey co-op.

The dissolution will start with the 2020-21 school year.

The request was made by Cotter Schools, which plans to “engage in a feasibility study of the possibility of inaugurating our own boys hockey team,” according to a motion approved by the Cotter Schools board of directors.

