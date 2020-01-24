Winona Area Public Schools is joining several organizations and schools across the state to celebrate “Thank a Coach/Adviser Week,” and it invites the Winhawk community to contribute.
With the support of Gov. Tim Walz, a campaign launched by the Minnesota State High School League, Minnesota Interscholastic Activities Administrators Association and Minnesota State High School Coaches Association is devoted to thanking coaches and advisers for their service in school activities.
“Thank A Coach/Adviser Week” will take place from Jan. 27 through Feb. 2, as designated in a proclamation by Walz, who is a former teacher and coach at Mankato West High School.
The campaign is designed to promote, recognize and support the thousands of coaches and advisers in Minnesota who are making a positive and lifelong impact on youth in the classroom and athletic settings.
You have free articles remaining.
Was there a coach or adviser in Winona Area Public Schools who made a difference in your life, or the life of your children? WAPS wants you to share your story.
Visit winonaschools.org/thanks to leave a tribute. Some of the responses will be shared on social media and on the district website at winonaschools.org.
Keep your eyes open for other events throughout the week to honor the individuals in Winona Area Public Schools who help inspire Winhawks of all ages.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.