Winona Area Public Schools closes facilities Wednesday evening

Due to predicted severe weather Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, Winona Area Public Schools will close its facilities starting at 5:30 p.m., the district announced.
All practices will be required to finish by 5:30 p.m.
Additionally, all in-person community classes and community rentals are canceled.
The district does expect, as of Wednesday afternoon, that school will start at the normal time on Thursday.
IN PHOTOS: Winona Senior High School Commencement Exercises 2021
