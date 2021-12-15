 Skip to main content
Winona Area Public Schools closes facilities Wednesday evening

  • Updated
  • 0

Due to predicted severe weather Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, Winona Area Public Schools will close its facilities starting at 5:30 p.m., the district announced.

All practices will be required to finish by 5:30 p.m.

Additionally, all in-person community classes and community rentals are canceled.

The district does expect, as of Wednesday afternoon, that school will start at the normal time on Thursday.

