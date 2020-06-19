Winona Area Public School board approves preliminary budget for 2020-21 school year

The Winona Area Public Schools approved a preliminary budget Thursday for the 2020-21 school year.
More than $40 million is expected to be spent within the next year, with about $37 million being brought in as revenue. Balances already held by the district are expected to cover the differences.
For Jefferson Elementary, three percent more than last year — totaling $4.07 million — is expected to be spent because of increased salaries and benefits. Enrollment is projected to be 334 students, a total more than last year’s prediction.
For Washington-Kosciusko Elementary School, 1.2% less than last year — totaling $3.94 million — is expected to be spent because of less capital expenditures this upcoming year. Enrollment is projected to be 284 students, a total far less than what was enrolled last year.
For Goodview Elementary School, 18% more than last year — totaling $2.28 million — is expected to be spent because of salary and benefit changes and more capital expenditures. Enrollment is projected to be 211 students, slightly fewer than what was predicted last year.
For Winona Middle School, two percent more than last year — totaling $8.19 million — is expected to be spent because of more supplies needed and less staff due to reorganization. Enrollment is projected to be 796 students, fewer than what was predicted last year.
For Winona Senior High School, 2.6% more than last year – totaling $8.6 million – is expected to be spent because of facility maintenance services and employee benefits. Enrollment is projected to be 840 students, a decrease from the previous year.
A few members of the board did request for the fourth-grade orchestra to be added to the budget for the upcoming school year, which was removed last year due to budget cuts, but the motion failed.
Six staff members leaving the district, spread throughout the schools, are not expected to be replaced in the upcoming year.
For a more in-depth look at the WAPS 2020-21 preliminary budget, visit www.winonaschools.org.
