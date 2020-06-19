Winona Area Public School board approves preliminary budget for 2020-21 school year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Winona Area Public Schools approved a preliminary budget Thursday for the 2020-21 school year.

More than $40 million is expected to be spent within the next year, with about $37 million being brought in as revenue. Balances already held by the district are expected to cover the differences.

For Jefferson Elementary, three percent more than last year — totaling $4.07 million — is expected to be spent because of increased salaries and benefits. Enrollment is projected to be 334 students, a total more than last year’s prediction.

For Washington-Kosciusko Elementary School, 1.2% less than last year — totaling $3.94 million — is expected to be spent because of less capital expenditures this upcoming year. Enrollment is projected to be 284 students, a total far less than what was enrolled last year.

For Goodview Elementary School, 18% more than last year — totaling $2.28 million — is expected to be spent because of salary and benefit changes and more capital expenditures. Enrollment is projected to be 211 students, slightly fewer than what was predicted last year.